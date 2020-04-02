Coronavirus Illinois: 42 COVID-19 deaths raise toll to 141 in IL, cases near 7K as Cook County ME works to expand storage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coronavirus has claimed 141 lives in Illinois, with 42 new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday as the number of cases in the state grew to nearly 7,000.
"These deaths represent people's mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers and children and co-workers and neighbors and teachers," Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
The death toll continues to rise in Cook County, with word coming that some of the darkest days are still ahead.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office is working to expand its storage capacity. The ME secured a separate refrigerated warehouse to be prepared to handle any increase in bodies it receives due to the pandemic.
"The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is increasing refrigerated storage capacity to ensure we are prepared for any eventuality during the COVID-19 pandemic," a spokesperson said. "While we hope we do not need to use the additional facility, we have the responsibility to provide adequate space for all decedents under our jurisdiction to ensure they are treated with dignity."
Meanwhile Wednesday, Illinois health officials announced 986 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 6,980.
Gov. JB Pritzker renewed his call for retired and former health care workers to join the fight against coronavirus as the state recorded 42 new deaths Wednesday. Three of those individuals were in their 20s or 30s.
There are also growing questions about whether people should wear marks. The CDC says those who are ill should wear masks to prevent transmission of the virus, but there is evidence that people who think they are healthy can be contagious before showing symptoms.
Governor JB Pritzker says they are evaluating the policy, but masks aren't a substitute for staying home.
"I would not discourage people from wearing masks," Gov. Pritzker said. "In fact, I think that there's some evidence to show it can be effective. Are we thinking of changing policy? Again, we're evaluating these things every day."
It's still unclear when COVID-19 cases will peak, but health officials in the state have concluded that lifting the stay at home order next week could have catastrophic consequences.
The extension means that all Illinois schools will remain closed and districts will be transitioning to remote learning. Those days will count towards school and will not need to be made up.
Governor Pritzker has called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
