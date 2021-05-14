Illinois enters Bridge Phase of Governor Pritzker's reopening plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois and Chicago have entered the Bridge Phase of reopening Friday, the final step before complete reopening.The bridge phase means more people will be allowed inside places like baseball stadiums.Guaranteed Rate Field is about to get busier as the White Sox get ready for a doubleheader.Moving forward fans showing proof of vaccination and at Wrigley will be eligible to sit in special sections without spacing and they won't count toward capacity, allowing for more spectators."Having the opportunity to be vaccinated and be amongst your friends is what summer and watching the White Sox is all about," said White Sox fan Anthony Garritano."It represents another steppingstone to where we are going down this journey," said White Sox fan Kevin Hilmers.The Bridge Phase means places like retail stores, fitness centers, museums and amusement parks can open at 60% capacity. Special events can allow for 250 people inside and 500 outside.Moving into the Bridge Phase required 70% of Illinoisans 65 and older to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. As of Wednesday, almost 81% of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.Meanwhile, if health and hospital metrics remain stable for 28 days in the Bridge Phase, Illinois will be able to move to Phase 5, which means full reopening with no restrictions.