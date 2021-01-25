COVID-19 vaccine

COVID Illinois: IL enters new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations Monday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Illinois starting Phase 1B of vaccinations Monday, there are new moves being made with the hopes of ramping up vaccine distribution as the country lags behind goals set by the Trump administration.

The next phase means anyone over 65 years old and a larger group of essential workers will be eligible for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That group includes teachers, first responders and grocery store employees who book an appointment.

While that's cause for some celebration, there are still concerns about the speed at which shots can be given out.

"We have to make sure that the community is engaged because ultimately if the trust factor isn't there with the community and our government officials, it's not going to work," said Little Village resident Juan Rangel.

The Equitable Vaccines Coalition is a growing group of educators, leaders of community based organizations and facility operators. Sunday, they called for an accelerated process to get vaccines to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

"We have everybody here to make sure all hands on deck right now, to make sure when the vaccines come we're able to use those vaccines to put in the arms of folks," said Dr. Tariq Butt with the Chicago Medical Society.

"What better way than bringing community in; faith based, schools - absolutely, that is an essential way of trying to reach the community in the most trusting manner," said Representative Lisa Hernandez, (D) 24th District.

State health authorities are asking for patience since there aren't enough vaccines right now.

President Biden is now trying to address that by ramping up production with a new goal of getting 100 million people vaccinated in the first 100 days of his administration. However, some doctors said we should be able to go beyond that.

"That's a floor, it's not a ceiling. It's also a goal that reflects the reality of what we face," said Dr. Vivek Murthy, Pres. Biden's nominee for Surgeon General.

On January 25th Illinois takes a step forward to phase 1B in the state's Covid-19 vaccination plan.



Thousands of vaccine providers are expected to be ready as more vaccines become available. The locations include doctors' offices, retail pharmacies, hospitals and federally-qualified health centers and will be available on the Vaccine Finder website.
More TOP STORIES News