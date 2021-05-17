Health & Fitness

As Illinois lifts mask mandate, Mayor Lightfoot wants clarification on CDC guidance

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago mayor wants clarification on CDC mask guidance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker has officially put Illinois in line with the CDC, lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, although masks are still required in healthcare settings and on transit.

But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday she's keeping her mask on in most public settings and she is encouraging others to do the same, despite new CDC guidelines that say fully vaccinated people no longer need masks in public.

New CDC guidance that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear a mask indoors leaves open the question of how to tell who has been vaccinated and who has not.

RELATED | New CDC guidance does not grant permission for widespread mask removal: Walensky

But Lightfoot said the announcement has left some people confused, and that the city needs more information before changing its rules on masks.

"I will just say for myself, I will continue to wear my mask, certainly indoors and in certain outdoor spaces, when I don't know the people that I'm around, whether they have been fully vaccinated," Lightfoot said.

WATCH | 1st workplace vaccinations given out in downtown Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

Employees at the Merchandise Mart and at the Wrigley Building were able to get vaccinated on the job Monday.



Lightfoot also said Monday the CDC change in guidance was abrupt, and Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health system agrees.

"We expected the CDC to relax the guidelines a little bit, but when they came out last week and said basically if you're fully vaccinated you don't need to wear masks anywhere, that came as a bit of a surprise," Citronberg said.

RELATED | Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers | List of store policies

Starbucks joined a growing number of companies that ended in-store mask mandates, but most customers at a store in Old Town had theirs on Monday.

"I'm fully vaccinated but I'll wear a mask," Tori Dremonas said. "I mean, no harm no foul, if it makes people comfortable, but I understand wanting to create some sort of incentive for people to get vaccinated."

Target also is no longer requiring fully vaccinated patrons to wear masks.

"I don't trust other people who don't have the shot," said Awilda Heredia. "And the kids around you who could pass anything because they're not vaccinated."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopface maskcdclori lightfootjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police respond to reports of shots fired inside Calumet City mall
Girl, 15, shot while walking dog in Washington Park: police
Off-duty CPD officer killed in Arlington Heights crash after SUV flies off roadway
River searched for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
1st year of COVID-19 turned Illinois into 'Wild West'
Marni Yang's attorney says injuries on Roni Reuter's body prove innocence
Gov. Pritzker signs $1.5B expansion of rental relief program
Show More
48 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Pervis Staples remembered as great brother, singer at funeral
Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in private ceremony
Cicadas hit snooze on their alarm clock, but they're still coming
IL reports 946 COVID cases, 6 deaths
More TOP STORIES News