Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 7,569 new coronavirus cases, 139 deaths; Gov. Pritzker lowers age for vaccine in Phase 1B

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9195415" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9176905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The impact of vaccinations may not have a positive impact on the daily COVID-19 numbers until spring, Dr. Jen Ashton says.

See where COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave an update on the COVID-19 vaccine policy Wednesday as health officials reported 7,569 new cases and 139 deaths. .The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 999,288, with a total of 17,096 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.At his press conference on Wednesday, Governor Pritzker provided updated guidelines of Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination plan, with anyone over the age of 65 as well as frontline essential workers able to get the vaccine in that phase."ACIP's guidance serves as the foundational blueprint for Illinois' Phase 1B plan, with one key adjustment: here in Illinois we are more strongly pursuing equity in the distribution of our vaccinations," said Governor JB Pritzker. "For people of color, multi-generational institutional racism in the provision of healthcare has reduced access to care, caused higher rates of environmental and social risk, and increased co-morbidities. I believe our exit plan for this pandemic must, on balance, overcome structural inequalities that has allowed COVID-19 to rage through our most vulnerable communities."There are approximately 3.2 million people in Illinois that can get a vaccine during Phase 1B."With limited amounts of vaccine available at this time, it is important to prioritize individuals who are at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 and those at greatest risk of severe illness or death," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Generally, Latinx and Black populations have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 with data showing related deaths at younger ages. We are hopeful that by lowering the eligibility age to 65 years we can help reduce this disparity."Governor Pritzker said Illinois did not see a large uptick in cases following Thanksgiving and early indications following Christmas and the new year are encouraging. The governor said as a result, starting on January 15, any region that meets the metrics for a reduction in mitigations will be able to move out of Tier 3 mitigations."My prayer for the new year is that everyone stays healthy and all of our regions continue to move in the right direction and I ask this from all Illinoisans to join me in making that possible by wearing a mask," he said.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,974 specimens for a total 13,698,428.As of Tuesday night, 3,928 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 812 patients were in the ICU and 451 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 30 - Jan. 5 is 9.9%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.The deaths reported Wednesday include:- Bond County: 1 male 70s- Boone County: 1 male 40s- Bureau County: 1 female 80s- Champaign County: 1 male 70s- Clark County: 1 male 90s- Clinton County: 1 female 70s- Coles County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 7 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 male 100+- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s- Douglas County: 1 male 80s- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Edgar County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Franklin County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Fulton County: 1 female 80s- Grundy County: 1 female 80s- Hancock County: 1 male 80s- Jefferson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Kane County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s- Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s- Lee County: 1 male 80s- Livingston County: 1 female 90s- Macon County: 1 male 60s- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s- Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s- Peoria County: 1 male 70s- Randolph County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+- Rock Island County: 3 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s- Saline County: 2 males 80s- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s- Tazewell County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- White County: 1 male 60s- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Williamson County: 1 female 80s- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Woodford County: 1 female 90s