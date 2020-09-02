Illinois COVID-19: 1,492 new coronavirus cases, 39 deaths reported; Metro East restrictions in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker has announced new COVID-19 restrictions for Illinois Region 4, the Metro East area, as coronavirus cases continue to rise.Illinois health officials reported 1,492 new coronavirus cases and 39 additional deaths Tuesday.This is the largest number of new deaths reported in Illinois since 40 deaths on June 25.The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 236,515 cases and 8,064 deaths in 102 counties in the state.The governor is scheduled to speak at the Thompson Center at noon. Pritzker said Region 4, the Metro East area outside St. Louis, has not made progress in turning things around.That region's positivity rate has only gone up more and is now at 9.6%. That's why starting Wednesday, bars and restaurants must stop indoor service. The stricter rules also include an 11 p.m. curfew on outdoor dining.Just last week, the same rollback measures were implemented in Region 7, Will and Kankakee counties, because of growing cases there.Meanwhile, Chicago's top public official says Indiana could be added to the city's emergency travel order next week if a troubling rise in cases in that state does not subside. Of particular concern is Indiana college towns.In Chicago, the number of infections continues to climb slowly.The city is now averaging about 350 new cases per day, well above the target of less than 200 per day, which is needed for looser restrictions...At more than 400 daily cases, current restrictions could be tightened."Even if it is slow, if we continue to see these increases that we are seeing, that becomes a surge," said Chicago Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady.Officials say a little more than half of new cases in Chicago involve members of the Latinx community, with parts of the city's Northwest and Southwest sides seeing especially high infection ratesCompared to the spring, when congregate settings like nursing homes were hotspots, the current drivers of infections are informal gatherings like backyard barbecues and other friendly get-togethers."We're seeing that the majority of community spread now is happening at the neighborhood and family gathering level," said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Task Force. "The social distancing piece can't just be around people that we don't know. It has to be around people that we do know."The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 24 - August 30 is 4.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,961 specimens for a total of 4,087,122.As of Monday night, 1,513 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 362 patients were in the ICU and 146 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.