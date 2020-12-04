Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 10,526 cases, 148 coronavirus deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 briefing Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8474636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor JB Pritzker gave his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday as an additional reported 192 deaths made the last 7 days the deadlies period in the pandemic in Illlinois.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8474736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Ngozi Ezike gave an updateon COVID-19 in Illinois as the state reported 10,959 new cases and 192 new deaths Thursday, December 3.

2nd wave COVID-19 patients hospitalized for shorter period of time, doctors report

WATCH: Doctor answers COVID-19 questions, gives latest news on virus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8493015" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Robert Citronberg discussed the latest COVID-19 news Friday.

WATCH: Legal analyst Gil Soffer discusses upcoming COVID-19 vaccine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8442936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Legal analyst Gil Soffer discussed the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 10,526 COVID-19 cases and 148 related deaths Friday.The Illinois Department of Public Health said some data reported to IDPH is delayed from the weekends, including this past holiday weekend, when reporting 238 deaths Wednesday."Higher case numbers and higher numbers of hospitalizations do lead to, tragically, even more lives lost," Gov. JB Pritzker said.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 770,088, with a total of 12,974 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 112,634 specimens. In total there have been 10,918,998 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 27 - Dec. 3 is 12.1%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Thursday night, 5,453 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The state reported its highest number of COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, with 238. And while today's numbers are similarly grim, they could still be related to delays in reporting from the holiday weekend.None of that has soothed Gov. JB Pritzker's concern."It's just devastating for the country, it's devastating for the state of Illinois, for all of us who are very focused on trying to save people's lives," the governor said.The governor also joined the Red Cross in encouraging people to donate blood during this time, not just for COVID-19 patients but those who have other medical needs. They are also calling on those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma."We are asking everyone that is feeling healthy and well to please make an appointment to donate," said Celena Roldan, CEO of American Red Cross of Greater Chicago. "Appointments ensure social distancing and limit walk-in donors. Blood donations will be needed in the days, weeks and months to come."Pritzker said he is hopeful and believes people are making different plans for celebrations for Christmas or Chanukkah this month, and by doing so the state can avoid a possible third surge of the virus.Front line doctors have said that compared to the spring surge, patients have been hospitalized for shorter periods of time during the second sure of COVI-19 cases in Chicago."If you are on the hospital floor, you could be there three to five days, if you end up in ICU, you have a longer stay, 10-30 days, but in the spring we were seeing people here for weeks," said Dr. John Coleman at Northwestern Medicine.Coleman and University of Chicago Hospital's Dr. Will Parker have treated COVID-19 ICU patients. They said more knowledge about the virus and treatments have reduced the days in a hospital."Particularly, we know steroids, have dramatically proven to improve the outcomes and survival of patients," Parker said.Parker also said critical care doctors learned it was not necessary to immediately put patients on ventilators, which lengthens a hospital stay.In the spring, ventilators were chosen as a way to protect frontline workers from COVID-19 exposure rather than using traditional ICU therapies that produce a lot of aerosols, Coleman said."What we have learned is with proper PPE, we are ok, we are safe and we don't need to intubate people right away," Coleman said.If there is a third surge, doctors said they are concerned about the volume of COVID-19 patients, especially because hospitals are have seen an increase of non COVID-19 patients compared to the spring.Gov. Pritzker also updated the state's vaccine distribution plan, saying the state could receive its first doses in as early as two weeks with priority given to the hardest-hit counties."We will be distributing vaccines proportionate to population across the state so that there's no one that will get left behind as a result of being from a more rural area, for example, or a more urban area," Gov. Pritzker said. "It's really going to be divided up on population although there will be prioritization given up-front to counties that have had the highest per capita death rates."Cook County health officials announced Thursday that aduring the pandemic after a wedding was held there Wednesday. The wedding was booked at the Hilton Chicago Northbrook.The deaths reported Friday include:- Adams County: 1 male 90s- Boone County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s- Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Christian County: 1 male 90s- Coles County: 1 male 80s- Cook County: 2 females 40s, 3 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 5 females 90s- Crawford County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Douglas County: 1 female 70s- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+- Edwards County: 1 female 90s- Effingham County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Fayette County: 1 male 70s- Ford County: 1 male 80s- Franklin County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s- Fulton County: 1 male 80s- Greene County: 2 females 80s- Grundy County: 1 male 70s- Iroquois County: 1 female 70s- Johnson County: 1 female 60s- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Kankakee County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Kendall County: 1 male 70s- Knox County: 1 male 90s- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s- LaSalle County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s- Logan County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s- Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+- Madison County: 1 female 70s- Mason County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Massac County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Ogle County: 1 female 80s- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+- Perry County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Randolph County: 2 females 90s- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 100+- Shelby County: 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Vermilion County: 1 female 90s- Warren County: 1 male 80s- Washington County: 1 male 70s- Wayne County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s- Will County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s- Winnebago County: 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s