Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 1,257 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths as unemployment rate declines, more jobs added

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,257 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths Thursday.Illinois has now reported a total of 157,950 cases and 7,251 deaths.The state has performed a total of 43,006 tests in the last 24 hours, with a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 3.1 percent.The deaths include:- Cook County - 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Cumberland County - 1 female 80s- Effingham County - 1 female 80s- Kane County - 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s- Lake County - 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- McHenry County - 1 female 70s- Ogle County - 1 male 60s- St. Clair County - 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Union County - 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Whiteside County - 1 male 80s- Will County - 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Winnebago County - 1 male 80s, 1 female 90sThe Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday that the unemployment rate fell 0.7% to 14.6%, and nonfarm payrolls added 142,800 jobs in June. The state's unemployment rate was 3.5 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for June, which was 11.1%, down 2.2 percentage points from the previous month.In June, the three industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment were: Leisure and Hospitality; Trade, Transportation and Utilities; and Education and Health Services. The industry sectors with the largest payroll declines were: Government, Financial Activities and Mining.Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 598,300 jobs, with losses across all major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs decreases were: Leisure and Hospitality, Professional and Business Services, and Government. Illinois nonfarm payrolls were down 9.8% over-the-year as compared to the nation's 8.6% over-the-year decline in June.The number of unemployed workers fell from the prior month, a 2.1% decrease to 946,400 but was up 266.3% over the same month for the prior year. The labor force was up 2.9% over-the-month and 0.7% over-the-year.While Illinois' test positivity rate is one of the lowest in the country, Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike sounded notes of caution at a Wednesday press conference about normal life returning any time soon.The governor said in recent weeks there have been consistent outbreaks in every region of the state, fueled by a rise in cases among adults in their 20s. To quash them, the state has created more health regions that can act independently.More data about the pandemic has allowed them to redraw the state into 11 emergency medical services regions, making Chicago and suburban Cook County into separate entities, along with smaller and more specific boundaries for collar counties, all to better district resources if things get worse.The regions are:1. North: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago2. North Central: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford3. West Central: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott4. Metro East: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington5. Southern: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson6. East Central: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion7. South Suburban: Kankakee, Will8. West Suburban: DuPage, Kane9. North Suburban: Lake, McHenry10. Suburban Cook: Suburban Cook11. Chicago: City of ChicagoOfficials said it is crucial everyone continues to wear masks, social distance and wash hands."Remember, the degree to which communities can mitigate risk and restore more normalcy to daily life in the months ahead is, to a large extent, in the hands of the people of our state," Pritzker said.Dr. Ezike echoed that sentiment, especially as the parent of teenagers. She said the state won't hesitate to bring back more restrictions to daily life in the face of worsening conditions."Young people, and parents of young people, please be aware: this virus is now being spread by youth to younger people," she said. "The three W's will lower the spread of the virus that's incontrovertible. The important actions and sacrifices day to day will directly affect what school looks like in the fall. So we all have a hand to play in what our future looks like.Officials advise anyone who has come into contact with a confirmed case to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they test negative. Dr. Ezike also warned that you should wait for six to seven days into that self-isolation period to get tested to get the most accurate results.Illinois has 1,450 contact tracers and 26 local health departments will be getting $127 million in funding from the state for contact tracing.