Illinois COVID-19: IL on verge of new shutdown, Pritzker warns, as state reports 15,415 new cases, 27 deaths: LIVE UPDATE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker warned that Illinois could be on the verge of having to shut down again as state public health officials reported 15,415 new COVID-19 confirmed and probable cases, a one-day record, and 27 deaths Friday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 551,957, with a total of 10,504 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 106,540 specimens, for a total 8,871,640.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 is 13.2%.As of Thursday night, 5,362 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 990 in the ICU and 488 patients on ventilators.Gov. Pritzker said Chicago's handling of the pandemic should be a model for the rest of the state, and threatened that if things don't improve across the state, another lockdown may be the only option left.Illinois is seeing projections that are worse than what it saw this spring, Pritzker said. The state is better prepared with stockpiles of PPE, better testing and overflow capacity plans for hospitals. But even still, some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order is not off the table, he said."The numbers don't lie," Gov. Pritzker said. "If things don't take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order is all that will be left. With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there. But right now, that seems where we are headed."Better and healthier days will arrive, Gov. Pritzker believes, but they are not here right now. Illinois is grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to trend in the wrong direction.The governor had a simple question for elected leaders who remain defiant and refuse to enforce state guidelines."Those who have flat out told the businesses in their communities to ignore what their local and state public health departments and experts, some of the best in the nation, are telling them: What is it going to take to get you to be a part of the solution?" Pritzker asked.The governor also recommended anyone thinking of traveling for, or hosting, Thanksgiving to quarantine for the next two weeks. He also reiterated the need for people to stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks.The big concern right now is COVID-19 hospitalizations. Silver Cross in New Lenox is reporting 108 patients, the highest number they have seen in the pandemic. That problem is being seen statewide, with a record 5,259 people now sick with the virus needing hospital care."We never saw that number in wave one," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "This is an all-time high, and I am telling you that that number is only going to increase based on the number of cases we have identified over the last several weeks.Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua is with Edward-Elmhurst Hospital and said with this second surge bringing in more patients, his staff is taking another hit."That is putting a strain on us, from a staffing perspective, as our numbers continue to rise; if the community spread continues to increase, we can anticipate it will be harder and harder to staff, as people get sicker and sicker from COVID," the executive vice president said.He and his staff are pleading with residents to stay strong and resist letting their guards down with the virus."Our healthcare workers are tired; this COVID-19 fatigue is real, and as we've seen a significant spike in the past few weeks, people are struggling, especially our healthcare workers, Khatua said."Gov. Pritzker said the state must also expand testing as people continue to get wait in long lines."So over the weekend we are increasing capacity at our most visited sites, Aurora, Arlington Heights and Harwood Heights," Pritzker said.Pritzker also announced that the state will be launching an awareness campaign called "Healthy Holidays" on TV, radio, billboards and more to encourage people to wear masks and practice social distancing.The Illinois Department of Public Health is calling on residents to work from home if possible, to only leave their homes for essential activities - such as grocery shopping, visiting a pharmacy or getting a COVID-19 test - to limit travel especially to areas experiencing high positivity rates, and limit gatherings - even small groups - that mix households, including for Thanksgiving.Residents are responding in a big way, with lines at COVID-19, testing sites growing daily. Hundreds of cars were lined up for a test at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, Arlington Racetrack and in Harwood Heights.With the new recommendations from Pritzker limiting activity outside the home, there are also new restrictions on bars and restaurants in some collar counties.All but six Illinois counties are at the warning level. Ninety-six counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level.Pritzker also announced Friday the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services has unveiled a new equity-centric healthcare plan that addresses the social and structural determinants of health."As we continue to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring equitable healthcare access and delivery is more important than ever, especially in Black and Brown communities and for Illinois residents who are uninsured or underinsured," Pritzker said. "Under this newly released plan, my administration will work with our partners in the General Assembly to establish a system where all Illinoisans, regardless of their background or where they live, receive the quality care they deserve."If implemented, the new HFS plan would fund pilot projects and planning grants to address both healthcare and social determinants of health, emphasize collaboration with community-based organizations plus one unrelated healthcare provider, and ensure that health equity is a measurable, primary focus of each project, the governor's office said.Visitfor more information.The deaths reported Friday included:- Carroll County: 1 female 90s- Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s- Greene County: 1 female 90s- Jersey County: 1 female 90s- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s- Kane County: 2 males 90s- Knox County: 1 male 70s- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s- Macon County: 1 female 100+- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- McLean County: 1 female 90s- Ogle County: 1 female 80s- Pulaski County: 1 male 70s- Saline County: 1 female 70s- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s- Will County: 1 female 90s- Williamson County: 1 male 70s- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s