Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,542 cases, 42 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,542 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 42 related deaths Thursday.
There have been 1,371,884 total COVID cases, including 22,536 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 79,529 specimens for a total of 24,051,654 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 13 to May 19, is 2.7%.
As of Wednsday night, 1,488 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 226 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 10,640,990 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednseday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,998 doses. There were 89,832 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.
Officials said 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 47% are fully vaccinated
The deaths reported Thursday include:
-Coles County: 1 male 80s
-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
-DeWitt County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
-Henry County: 1 female 60s
-Kane County: 1 male 70s
-Kankakee County: 1 female 70s
-Lake County: 1 male 80s
-LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
-Livingston County: 1 female 70s
-Logan County: 1 male 60s
-Macon County: 1 male 90s
-McHenry County: 1 male 60s
-Peoria County: 1 male 30s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s
-Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
-Stephenson County: 1 female 70s
-Tazewell County: 1 male 60s
-Vermilion County: 1 female 70s
-Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
