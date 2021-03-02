Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,577 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10382399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Robert Citronberg answers COVID-19 questions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,577 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths on Tuesday.IDPH reported a total of 1,189,416 COVID-19 cases, including 20,583 deaths.As of Monday night, 1,231 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 56,181 specimens for a total of 18,234,668 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 23-March 1 is 2.8%.A total of 3,186,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 3,630,085.IDPH reports that a total of 2,817,892 vaccine doses have been administered, including 324,827 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 80,416 .The deaths reported Tuesday include:-Alexander County: 1 female 70s-Clay County: 1 male 70s-Cook County: 2 teens, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s-DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-Jefferson County: 1 male 40s-Jersey County: 1 male 60s-Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s-Lake County: 1 male 90s-McLean County: 1 female 90s-St. Clair County: 1 male 50s-Union County: 1 male 70s-Vermilion County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s-Wayne County: 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 female 70s