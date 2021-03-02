coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,577 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,577 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths on Tuesday.

IDPH reported a total of 1,189,416 COVID-19 cases, including 20,583 deaths.


As of Monday night, 1,231 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 56,181 specimens for a total of 18,234,668 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 23-March 1 is 2.8%.

A total of 3,186,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 3,630,085.

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?


IDPH reports that a total of 2,817,892 vaccine doses have been administered, including 324,827 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 80,416 .

The deaths reported Tuesday include:
-Alexander County: 1 female 70s
-Clay County: 1 male 70s
-Cook County: 2 teens, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s
-DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
-Jefferson County: 1 male 40s
-Jersey County: 1 male 60s

-Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
-Lake County: 1 male 90s
-McLean County: 1 female 90s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
-Union County: 1 male 70s
-Vermilion County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
-Wayne County: 1 male 70s
-Will County: 1 female 70s
