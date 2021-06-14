coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 165 cases, 9 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Illinois, Chicago fully reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 165 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,387,760 total COVID cases, including 23,070 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 25,235 specimens for a total of 25,185,883since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 7 to June 13, is 1.1%.

As of Sunday night, 627 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 176 patients were in the ICU and 91 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 11,947,090 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,341 . There were 22,124 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.

Officials reported Sunday that more than 69% of adults have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% are fully vaccinated.

The deaths reported Monday include:

-Boone County: 1 male 50s
-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s

-Kane County: 1 male 50s
-Lake County: 1 male 80s
-McHenry County: 1 male 60s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 50s
