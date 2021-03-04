Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,740 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths

IDPH reported a total of 1,193,260 COVID-19 cases, including 20,668 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Wednesday night, 1,200 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 260 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 73,990 specimens for a total of 18,389,512 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 25-March 3 is 2.9%.
A total of 3,563,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 4,007,475.
IDPH reports that a total of 2,993,543 vaccine doses have been administered, including 330,328 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 78,942 .
The deaths reported Thursday include:
-Bureau County: 1 male 50s
-Champaign County: 1 male 80s
-Cook County: 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 3 males 80s
-DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
-Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s
-Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
-LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
-Macon County: 1 male 80s
-Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
-McLean County: 1 male 70s
-Monroe County; 1 male 80s
-Morgan County: 1 female 70s
-Ogle County: 1 male 80s
-Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
-Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
-Stephenson County: 1 female 100+
-Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 90s