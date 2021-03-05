Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,740 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker was expected to discuss a new Cook County partnership and announce a COVID-19 vaccines awareness campaign Friday morning after Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,740 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths on Thursday.Pritzker will speak at Family Christian Health Center in Chicago about a new Federally Qualified Health Center partnership.IDPH reported a total of 1,193,260 COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 20,668 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Wednesday night, 1,200 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 260 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 73,990 specimens for a total of 18,389,512 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 25-March 3 is 2.9%.A total of 3,563,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 4,007,475.IDPH reports that a total of 2,993,543 vaccine doses have been administered, including 330,328 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 78,942 .The deaths reported Thursday include:-Bureau County: 1 male 50s-Champaign County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 3 males 80s-DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s-Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s-Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s-LaSalle County: 1 female 80s-Macon County: 1 male 80s-Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s-McLean County: 1 male 70s-Monroe County; 1 male 80s-Morgan County: 1 female 70s-Ogle County: 1 male 80s-Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s-Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s-Stephenson County: 1 female 100+-Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s-Winnebago County: 1 female 90s