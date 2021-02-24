Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,022 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,179,342 COVID-19 cases, including 20,374 deaths.
How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer? How vaccinated people should approach seeing others
As of Tuesday night, 1,511 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 338 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 82,976 specimens for a total of 17,804,537 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 17-23 is 2.8%.
A total of 2,584,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 445,200 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 3,029,325.
The IDPH said that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.
IDPH reports that a total of 2,310,929 vaccine doses have been administered, including 291,273 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 58,141 .
The deaths reported Wednesday include:
-Cook County: 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
-DuPage County: 1 male 60s
-Ford County: 1 male 80s
-Henderson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
-Johnson County: 1 male 70s
-Kane County: 1 female 60s
-Kendall County: 1 female 70s
-Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
-LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
-Macoupin County: 1 male 60s
-McHenry County: 2 males 80s
-Monroe County: 1 female 70s
-Saline County: 1 female 70s
-Stephenson County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
-Union County: 2 males 60s
-Will County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s