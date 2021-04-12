Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,433 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 18 related deaths Monday.There have been 1,282,205 total COVID cases, including 21,523 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 1,998 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 418 patients were in the ICU and 177 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 53,115 specimens for a total of 21,225,122 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 5-11, is 4.9%.A total of 9,001,105 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 7,243,383 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,188 doses. There were 64,772 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.The deaths reported Monday include:-Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s-Kane County: 1 female 90s-Vermilion County: 1 female 90s