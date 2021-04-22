Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,170 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths; Chicago-run vaccine sites to allow some walk-in appointments

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,170 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 33 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,312,722 total COVID cases, including 21,755 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 2,147 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 88,336 specimens for a total of 22,008,695 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 15-21, is 4.4%.A total of 10,581,985 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.Chicago's city-run vaccination sites will begin allowing a limited number of walk-ins starting Friday, said CPDH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady."The time has come! For, what, four months now we've been saying it's coming. It's coming. Soon you are going to be able to find a vaccine if you want a vaccine," she said Thursday.This applies to all city of Chicago-run vaccination sites, including the United Center, Chicago State University, and Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.While a limited number of walk-ins will be welcome, appointments are still preferred."The good news, and I really want people to hear this, is that if you want a vaccine in Chicago, you can absolutely get one. You can get one today," Arwady said.More vaccine is now being sent to the Chicago area and less downstate, and online demand for appointments have waned. Thursday on Zocdoc there were plenty of open spots.Two south suburban Cook County vaccination sites in Matteson and Tinley Park started taking walk-ins Wednesday. In DuPage County, slowing demand has officials looking at expanding hours.Rush University Medical Center is now calling thousands of patients who have yet to get the shot and talking them through their concerns."And if they're not quite ready to schedule it, sometimes just talking it through that one day, we'll get a call back the next morning once they've been able to sleep on it, and we've got them scheduled," said Phillip Quick, Rush University Medical Center.A total of 8,473,953 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 123,078 doses. There were 131,411 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.Several hospitals in northwest and central Illinois are running out of beds because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.About a half dozen hospitals operated by OSF HealthCare had 90% of their beds or more filled Tuesday, chief operating officer Dr. Michael Cruz told the Chicago Tribune.OSF's St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria was at 97% occupancy, its St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford was at 96% and its St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington had no available intensive care unit beds, Cruz said.OSF has been transferring patients to other hospitals and moving staff as needed, Cruz said. It's also having some patients stay in emergency room beds until ICU spots become available.Statewide, 2,288 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday night, up from 1,648 about two weeks earlier, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.Amita Health was also near capacity at some of its 14 acute care hospitals in Illinois because of COVID-19 and other factors, said Dr. Stuart Marcus, its chief clinical officer and executive vice president.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s-DuPage County: 1 female 80s-Effingham County: 1 female 60s-Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s-Lake County: 3 females 60s, 1 male 80s-LaSalle County: 1 male 40s-Macon County: 1 male 80s-Massac County: 1 male 60s-McHenry County: 1 female 70s-McLean County: 1 female 80s-Peoria County: 1 male 80s-Stephenson County: 1 female 40s-Vermilion County: 1 male 70s-Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s-Woodford County: 1 female 80s