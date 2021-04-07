coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,790 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago won't join state in expanding vaccine eligibility Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,790 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 28 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,265,457 total cases, including 21,423 deaths in the state.


SEE ALSO | Chicago will open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older by April 19, Lightfoot says



As of Tuesday night, 1,710 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 80,628 specimens for a total of 20,818,451 since the pandemic began.

WATCH | Are we headed for a 4th COVID wave?


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 31-April 6 is 4.6%.

A total of 8,423,845 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, including doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities.

A total of 6,552,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,302 doses. There were 139,724 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.

SEE ALSO | 2 Chicago zip codes see dangerous spike in COVID cases


Illinois has administered doses to 70% of residents 65 and older, reaching the threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:
-Adams County: 1 male 70s
-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
-DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
-Lake County: 1 female 70s
-Lawrence County: 1 male 60s
-Livingston County: 1 female 90s
-Madison County: 1 male 70s

-Marion County: 1 male 60s
-McLean County: 1 male 60s
-Menard County: 1 female 70s
-Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
-St. Clair County: 1 female 60s
-Wayne County: 1 male 60s
-White County: 1 male 50s
-Will County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 60s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagovaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 2,931 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Chicago will open vaccinations to all adults by April 19, Lightfoot says
Suburban Cook Co. on brink of new COVID restrictions, health officials fear
Pritzker hopeful vaccine will help Illinois avoid 4th surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD questioning person of interest after child shot on Lake Shore Drive
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
Social Security beneficiaries could receive stimulus today: IRS
Track coach from Chicago charged with tricking student-athletes into sending him nudes
2021 Election Results: Races across Chicago suburbs make history
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
Show More
Boy, 16, among 12 shot, 2 fatally, in overnight Chicago shootings
IN reports 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
CPL expands Sunday hours, opens Altgeld library branch
'Red Notice' issued for MIT student accused in Chicago man's CT death
Can states, businesses require COVID vaccine passports?
More TOP STORIES News