coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,156 new coronavirus cases, 71 deaths

If Chicago moves to Phase 4, indoor dining restrictions will not change, Lightfoot says
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 4,156 new COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths Friday.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,120,528, with a total of 19,138 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 111,057 specimens for a total of 15,844,619.

RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 22-28 is 5.4%.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.

Chicago moving forward?



The city of Chicago could advance to Phase 4 of Illinois' reopening plan in the coming days, if its test positivity remains under 6.5%.

But Mayor Lori Lightfoot said capacity limits on indoor dining will not change, saying it would be "irresponsible and dangerous" and undo the progress made.

However, bar seating would be allowed, and indoor table size could increase to six people. Bars and restaurants would also be able to stay open until midnight.

A total of 1,304,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 496,100 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 1,800,575.

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
EMBED More News Videos

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the state is receiving $43 million from FEMA for vaccine distribution



A total of 58,357 doses were administered Thursday, making it the third day in a row Illinois has seen a record-high number of vaccines administered. On Tuesday, 53,628 doses were administered and 55,865 on Wednesday.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease

Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot - not as strong as some two-shot rivals, but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses.

J&J said Friday that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective - 85% - against the most serious symptoms.

Only 1.4% of Illinois' population has received both doses of a vaccine.

In Chicago, health officials said they're receiving only about 35,000 vaccine doses a week, allowing them to administer only 5,000 doses a day, for vaccines that require two doses.

EMBED More News Videos

The city of Chicago is only receiving about 35,000 COVID vaccine doses a week, making only 5,000 doses available a day, health officials said.



"The federal government is directing us to do first and second doses and to make sure everybody is getting the doses at the right period of time," Pritzker said.

Rather than vaccinating as many people as possible with the first dose, Gov. Pritzker said the state does keep vaccines in reserve for second doses.

EMBED More News Videos

Getting an appointment for the second dose of the COVID vaccine can be harder than getting your first shot, and it must be done withing 3 weeks to be effective.



IDPH reports that a total of 887,845 vaccine doses have been administered, including 131,401 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 38,738.

The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time, and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but there is frustration. Dr. Rachel Bernard, medical director with the Chicago Department of Public Health, discusses the



Pritzker said there are plans to launch walk-in locations once the supply of vaccine increases. He also announced the creation of a new portal, coronavirus.illinois.gov, to provide the latest information on vaccines.

As of Thursday night, 2,735 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 532 patients were in the ICU and 297 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths reported Friday include:

- Bond County: 1 female 70s
- Champaign County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- Douglas County: 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kendall County: 1 male 40s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s
- Logan County: 1 male 50s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 60s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Saline County: 1 male 70s
- Shelby County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson county: 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagovaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Woodstock Groundhog Days still scheduled despite pandemic
IL COVID vaccinations ramp up, more than 4K new cases reported
IL COVID vaccinations ramp up, more than 4K new cases reported
Study shows outsized effect of COVID-19 on Cook Co. Hispanics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend
Still no deal between CPS, CTU for in-person learning, Lightfoot says
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
Blackhawks cancel practice over COVID-19 exposure
1 arrested after attempted carjacking on Dan Ryan: ISP
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
Illinois tax filing season begins Feb. 12
Show More
Bub City shares ideas to elevate your Super Bowl spread
CBD subscription box created by DePaul grad
Man hurt in Joliet shooting pointed air pistol at police: JPD
SOPHIE, Grammy-nominated music producer, dies at age 34
Chicago Weather: Snow, winter storm warning start Saturday afternoon
More TOP STORIES News