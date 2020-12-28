Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 4,453 cases, 105 coronavirus deaths: Live Chicago Update

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9008324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During his COVID-19 update, Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois is leading the country in number of vaccine doses given.

See where COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered

Chicago moves into next phase of COVID vaccinations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9122717" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Local lawmakers and healthcare professionals gathered virtually Sunday to discuss the importance of Black communities getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 4,453 COVID-19 cases and 105 related deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 942,362, with a total of 16,074 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,046 specimens for a total 13,036,658.As of Sunday night, 4,243 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 884 patients were in the ICU and 515 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 21 - 27 is 8.7%. Gov. JB Pritzker did not hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Adams County: 1 female 80s- Boone County: 1 male 90s- Cook County: 1 teen, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+- Ford County: 1 female 90s- Grundy County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Jersey County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s- Lawrence County: 1 female 90s- Logan County: 1 male 70s- Macoupin County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Madison County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s- Marion County: 1 male 90s- Massac County: 1 female 80s- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Monroe County: 1 male 70s- Moultrie County: 1 male 80s- Ogle County: 1 male 60s- Perry County: 1 male 80s- Pike County: 1 male 80s- Randolph County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Richland County: 1 female 80s- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Saline County: 1 male 90s- Sangamon County: 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s- Stark County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s- Union County: 1 female 100+- Warren County: 1 male 80s- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Winnebago County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+- Woodford County: 2 females 80s-Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Piatt County: 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 1 male 70s-Sangamon County: 1 male 90s-St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s-Stark County: 1 female 80s-Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+-Washington County: 1 male 80s-Wayne County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s-Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Woodford County: 1 female 80sLong-term care facilities in Chicago began giving out COVID-19 vaccines Monday morning as the city moves to expand vaccinations outside of hospitals.Wentworth Rehab and Health Care Center in Englewood is working with Walgreens to administer the Moderna vaccine to staff and about 170 residents.Administrators said that staff, residents and families have had to make so many sacrifices during the past eight months.The majority of staff and residents said they were willing to take the vaccine, according to a recent survey.Despite the majority support, some remain hesitant.Hospice Chaplain Victor Parrott was the first to get the vaccine Monday.He said he hoped to change the minds of others who may be reluctant."I get a flu vaccine and childhood vaccines, most people don't object to those that so why not this vaccine? I know it's new with no history, but I want to protect the community, it's not about just me it's about everybody," he said.