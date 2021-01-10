Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 4,711 new cases, 81 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9176905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The impact of vaccinations may not have a positive impact on the daily COVID-19 numbers until spring, Dr. Jen Ashton says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 4,711 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths Sunday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,028,750, with a total of 17,574 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,775 specimens for a total 14,103,289.As of Saturday night, 3,527 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 740 patients were in the ICU and 391 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 3 - 9 is 9.1%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 12 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 7 males 90s- DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Franklin County: 1 female 80s- Fulton County: 1 male 90s- Kane County: 2 males 80s- Knox County: 1 male 50s- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s,1 male 90s- McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s- Montgomery County: 2 females 80s- Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s- Tazewell County: 2 males 70s- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s