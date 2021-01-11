Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 4,776 new cases, 53 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9176905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The impact of vaccinations may not have a positive impact on the daily COVID-19 numbers until spring, Dr. Jen Ashton says.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9410475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor JB Pritzker announces that Illinois is lowering tha age to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B of the state's distribution plan.

See where COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 4,776 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,033,526, with a total of 17,627 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,697 specimens for a total 14,169,986.As of Sunday night, 3,540 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 759 patients were in the ICU and 401 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 4 - 10 is 8.9%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.The deaths reported Monday include:-Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Kane County: 1 female 80s-Lake County: 1 male 80s-LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Livingston County: 1 male 40s-McDonough County: 1 female 70s-Will County: 1 male 60s-Winnebago County: 1 female 70s