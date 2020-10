Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 4K coronavirus cases, 46 deaths; suburban Cook County restrictions announced

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 briefing, October 26, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Watch Gov. JB Pritzker's COVID-19 briefing on October 26, 2020.

New COVID-19 mitigations for suburban Cook County

Bars:

Restaurants

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 46 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 382,985, with 9,568 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 62,074 specimens for a total of 7,388,290. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 20- 26 is 6.4%.As of Monday night, 2,758 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 595 in the ICU and 241 on ventilators.The state has seen a 49% increase on the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators since the beginning of October.The deaths reported Tuesday include:- Adams County: 1 female 70s- Carroll County: 1 male 90s- Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s- Coles County: 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s- Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s- Kane County: 1 male 80s- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- LaSalle County: 2 female 80s- Macon County: 1 female 70s- Madison County: 1 female 80s- Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Moultrie County: 1 female 50s- Pike County: 1 female 70s- Richland County: 2 females 90s- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s- Warren County: 1 male 60s- Wayne County: 1 male 90s- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Woodford County: 1 male 90sMeanwhile, restrictions will go into place for suburban Cook County, Illinois Health Region 10 on Wednesday due to rising cases in the area. The restrictions include a ban on indoor service for restaurants and bars.More than half of Illinois' regions are now facing added COVID-19 restriction. Governor Pritzker said Monday that even those that aren't, are also trending in a bad direction."Starting Wednesday, six of our 11 Restore Illinois regions will be operating under our resurgence mitigation framework," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise and we have to get prepared."-No indoor service-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-No dancing or standing indoors-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No indoor dining or bar service-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity-No party buses-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable