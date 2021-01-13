Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 5,862 new cases, 97 deaths

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,046,030, with a total of 17,840 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,107 specimens for a total 14,339,584.
As of Tuesday night, 3,642 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 749 patients were in the ICU and 386 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 6 - 12 is 8.3%.
The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.
As of Tuesday night, 703,525 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 268,525 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities.
IDPH reports that a total of 384,658 vaccine doses, including 48,811 at long-term facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 25,400.
The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.
Deaths reported Wednesday inlude:
Bond County: 1 female 90s
Boone County: 1 male 50s
Christian County: 1 female 80s
Clinton County: 1 female 80s
Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
Hamilton County: 1 male 70s
Iroquois County: 1 male 80s
Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
Jersey County: 1 male 70s
Knox County: 1 female 70s
Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
Logan County: 1 female 60s
Macon County: 1 male 80s
Madison County: 1 male 70s
McHenry County: 1 male 50s
McLean County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 80s
Monroe County: 3 females 90s
Montgomery County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
Morgan County: 1 female 60s
Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
Pike County: 1 female 90s
Randolph County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
Richland County: 1 male 90s
Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Stephenson County: 1 male 70s
Tazewell County: 1 male 70s
Vermilion County: 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
Williamson County: 1 female 80s
Winnebago County: 1 male 80s