Coronavirus update: Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 1K as IL ramps up testing capacity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker says Illinois will soon more than double the number of coronavirus tests it can administer each day as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state surges.
Governor Pritzker says testing is crucial in fighting the virus here in the state.
There are now 4,596 cases in Illinois and there have been 65 deaths. On Sunday, officials announced more than 1,000 new cases in the state.
The state is currently able to test 4,000 people daily, up from 2,000 last Tuesday.
So far in Illinois, 28,000 people have been tested, but they're currently working to be able to conduct 10,000 tests a day.
Pritzker reached out to Abbott Laboratories in hopes of ramping up testing in the coming days. The Illinois-based company just received emergency use authorization from the FDA for their COVID-19 tests that deliver results in just minutes.
"You also might have heard that Friday, Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois company, announced a portable five-minute rapid lab test for COVID19," Governor Pritzker said. "That same night, I picked up the phone and I spoke with president of Abbott and the CEO of Abbott to ask that Illinois be the first in line. I am proud to say that they expressed real dedication to taking care of their home state."
Abbott says it expects to deliver 50,000 tests per day beginning next week. Most lab tests for the coronavirus take anywhere from hours to days to receive results.
This test can give results in less than 15 minutes, using the same technology that powers some rapid flu tests. The new test could accelerate testing in the United States and here in Illinois, but shortages of critical equipment used to collect patient specimens like masks and swabs could hamper its impact.
The spike in cases comes a day after the state announced the first coronavirus-related death of a child under one year of age in the United States.
On Saturday, health officials reported that a Chicago infant who tested positive for coronavirus has died.
"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us."
Gov. Pritzker confirmed Saturday that the state is working with federal resources on a $75 million project to treat COVID-19 patients are McCormick Place.
"We want to make sure the next New York knows what its situation is. We're looking at New Orleans; we're looking at Chicago; we're looking at Detroit, and we're want to make sure people are talking to each other so that if they are in a high-risk area, they are taking appropriate precautions, " said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.
The City of Chicago released a statement that read:
"The City is working in partnership with the State of Illinois, the Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA and MPEA to develop capacity for a large quantity of hospital beds to serve residents in need of care as COVID-19-related hospitalizations are expected to surge in the coming weeks. The temporary health site at McCormick Place will function as a field hospital, providing a large quantity of beds. We remain focused on working in partnership to build up resources and staffing for this site and across the system so that we can combat COVID-19, alleviate added stress to our hospitals and healthcare workers, and ensure patients across Chicago receive the care they need."
A top army Engineer official outlined plans to transform parts of the convention center into three halls.
Also. Governor Pritzker is calling for licensed healthcare providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
