Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 4,554 new coronavirus cases, with 38 deaths, again breaking 1-day record

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 4,554 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, along with 38 additional deaths -- setting a new one-day case record established the day before.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 336,174, with 9,165 deaths, the IDPH reported.The number of new cases reported Friday is the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. On Sept. 4, 5,358 new cases were reported, which came from multiple days due to a testing backlog.A one-day record was also set Thursday, with 4,015 cases.As of Thursday, IDPH is now including the results of antigen testing alongside molecular testing.Cases are rising all over the state, with several Chicago-area counties seeing surges. In the last 10 days Will County's test positivity rate rose more than a point and a half; in McHenry County it rose two points, and in Kane County it rose nearly three."We are rapidly heading toward another peak of infections. The question that we have to answer now is how high is that peak going to be, how long will it take for us to get over it, and how bad will it be for our more vulnerable people?" said Dr. Emily Landon, University of Chicago Medicine.Will County is now at "orange warning level" for COVID-19 activity.Thirty three other counties are also at warning level, including Adams, Alexander, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Lee, Macon, McDonough, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside and Winnebago.A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with gatherings in people's homes, weddings and funerals, bars and clubs, university and college parties as well as college sports teams, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s.Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings."We are seeing older patients. The average age, the median age of our census right now is 68," said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, director of infection control for Edward Hospital.As of Thursday night, 2,016 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 410 patients in the ICU and 410 on ventilators."Some of the increases we had in Illinois over the summer weren't associated with any increase in hospitalizations. We are seeing more patients in the hospital this year, now," Landon said.Concerns are heightened now that the holidays are approaching, as the recent surge has been driven by home gatherings and households expanding their so-called bubble."A lot of people are excited about the holidays and seeing family members, but when they do that, that's going to increase the risk of getting infections," Pinksy said.Researchers said the virus thrives in cooler, drier conditions, which is one reason why we're seeing this rise in cases now in mid-October after temperatures began falling last month.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 87,759 specimens for a total of 6,618,768. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 10 to 16 is 5.1%.After holding steady for a few weeks, the positivity test rate for COVID-19 infections in Illinois is once again on the rise, climbing almost two percentage points in the last week and a half.Chicago Public Schools released a plan Friday to bring thousands of students back to school in the next few months.The deaths reported Friday include:- Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Clay County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Fayette County: 1 male 80s- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- JoDaviess County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Lawrence County: 1 male 70s- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s- McHenry County: 1 female 60s- Ogle County: 1 male 70s- Richland County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Wayne County: 1 male 90s- Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Williamson County: 1 male 70s