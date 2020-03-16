Coronavirus update: Illinois bars and restaurants close Monday night as COVID-19 cases rise

Health & Fitness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A normally busy stretch of popular dinner spots in downtown Chicago is now empty, as the 250,000 restaurants and bars across the state of Illinois prepare for mandated closures during the COVID-19 chaos.

As of 9:00 p.m. Monday, the businesses will no longer be able to service dine-in patrons in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, however many are hoping customers will still call in for delivery or takeout orders.
After images of packed bars and restaurants over the St. Patrick's Day weekend spread, so did the concern over increased virus.

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Governor JB Prtizker reminded the public, "You have an obligation to act in the best interest of all people of this state."

"Pre order, pick up your food, or you can stay home and get delivery," said Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association.

Under the state mandate, all customers must order ahead. People cannot just walk in, place an order and wait around.

WATCH: What does 'flattening the curve' mean?
"They do not want people congregating around each other," Toia said.

The restaurant closures are just the latest attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, but restaurant owners say they are not sure what steps to take next.

"At first I was shocked. I never believed it would come to this. My next concern was for so many of our regular customers," said Lisa LaRoche- Sczurek, owner the Original Pancake House.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
Social Distancing: How you can prevent the spread of COVID-19


"[Monday] happens to be payday for my employees, and uh, I don't have money to meet payroll," said George Lemperis, owner of Palace Grill Restaurant.

The Illinois Restaurant Association estimates that at least 60% of the restaurants in the state have delivery service or use a third-party app to do delivery, but some might choose to just shut down completely.
"Restaurant owners are working on what is best for them," Toia said. "Should they just close down? Should they try and do pickup and delivery? That is the discussion happening right now in the state."

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world


Food trucks are still open for business and restaurants with drive-thru windows and fast food establishments are expected to be jammed.

The order will be in effect until March 30, according to Governor Pritzker. He also says he will not rule out extending the closure even longer.

Pizza shop closes ahead of COVID-19 restaurant ban


The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
