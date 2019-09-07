Health & Fitness

Illinois, Chicago receive $38M to fight opioid epidemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois and the city of Chicago are receiving nearly $38 million in federal grants to fight the opioid eipdemic.

Sen. Dick Durbin says the money will address "one of the worst drug epidemics in our history." He says the money will help those on the front lines of battling addiction and overdose in Illinois communities.

Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth say the Health and Human Services Department is providing the state $29 million. The Centers for Disease Control is giving the Illinois Department of Public Health more than $5.6 million and Chicago's Public Health Department $3.3 million.

Duckworth says "the opioid epidemic has taken far too many lives, and resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive effort from officials at every level of government as well as from local organizations."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessspringfieldchicagoopioids
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Woman used fake name after driving drunk, speeding: police
1 killed, 2 wounded in Little Village shooting: police
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Former Glenview nurse charged with sex assault
Woman robbed, shot while sitting in car
Lanes, ramps on Jane Byrne Interchange reopen Saturday
Show More
Softball tournament honors Chicago's fallen police officers
U of I to launch shuttle between Urbana, Chicago campuses
ALS Walk for Life Chicago to step off at Soldier Field
Weekend Watch: Fact-checking Rep. Sean Casten's statement on climate change
Man critically injured after bowling ball thrown at head in Cicero
More TOP STORIES News