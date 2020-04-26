Coronavirus Update: Illinois' COVID-19 deaths near 2K as state ramps up testing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6129469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker gives update on Illinois' COVID-19 cases on April 25, 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' death toll from coronavirus reached just under 2,000 over the weekend.Illinois health officials announced 2,126 new COVID-19 cases and 59 additional deaths on Sunday. There are now 43,903 cases confirmed in the state, including 1,933 deaths.The state has touted an increase in testing over the past few days.On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that Illinois surpassed its goal of conducting 10,000 COVID-19 tests in a day for the first time. It's a critical milestone in the state's marathon battle against coronavirusIn total, Illinois has conducted more than 201,000 COVID-19 tests. But not every type of test is supported by the state.State health officials confirmed Saturday that there's been a spike in calls to the Illinois Poison Center after President Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectant to fight COVID-19.Ezike urged residents to listen to scientists and health experts about how to stay healthy during the pandemic."Injecting, ingesting, snorting household cleaners is dangerous. It is not advised and can be deadly," Ezike said over the weekend.Trump recommended disinfectants as a possible treatment for the virus during Thursday's White House briefing. On Friday, he walked back his remarks, claiming he was being sarcastic.But poison centers across the country are reporting a spike in calls, including in Illinois, where it's up 60% compared to the same time frame last year."Some recent examples is the use of the detergent solution for a sinus rinse and gargling with a bleach and mouthwash mixture in an attempt to kill coronavirus," Ezike said.Dr. Michael Wahl of the Illinois Poison Center said, "When we think of cleaning products designed to clean your bathroom, they are going to be caustic. They are going to cause damage and injury to the tissues whether it is in your lungs, or in your nose or in your mouth."Theare telling consumers not to consume their products.Separate from this issue, the Illinois Poison Center has seen an overall uptick in calls since March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge consumers to read instructions on product labels. Poison control specialists are available 24/7 to help with concerns at 1-800-222-1222.Also on Saturday, Pritzker confirmed that alterations, including removing beds, are being made to McCormick Place.The governor said he's expecting the state will need fewer beds than originally planned.