Illinois' coronavirus cases exceed 20K, Pritzker reports lowest daily death count in 6 days

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois appear to be working, even though the latest numbers show more than 20,000 confirmed cases and 720 deaths statewide.

Governor JB Pritzker credited people for staying home and believes the state is moving in the right direction.

The state on Sunday reported the lowest daily number of deaths in nearly a week. Gov. Pritzker announced 43 additional deaths and 1,672 new coronavirus cases Sunday.

The state now has a total of 720 deaths and 20,852 cases.

"I have spoken before about a stabilizing or bending of the curve and today is one more piece of evidence that it may indeed be happening," Gov. Pritzker said. "The percent that came up positive is almost exactly the same it has been for the last two weeks."

But state and local officials say there needs to be more progress before opening the economy back up. For now, the stay at home order remains in place until April 30.

"We cannot open up the economy until we make sure that we've got all the healthcare controls in place," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "That means widespread testing, contact tracing, and we've got to see not just a flattening of the curve, but a bending down. We're trending in the right direction here in Chicago."

The state is also ramping up testing efforts. Nearly 8,000 tests were conducted in a 24-hour span.

The governor says that's below his 10,000 test per day goal, but inching closer and closer, faster. Pritzker saying that is great news is the testing front.

The Illinois Department of Human Services launched a free text line, Call 4 Calm, over the weekend.

Gov. Pritzker said Call 4 Calm isn't a crisis hotline, but rather a source of support.

Residents who text the line will be contacted by a counselor from a local community mental health center. Residents can be connected with mental health professionals by texting "TALK" or "HABLAR," for Spanish speakers, to 5-5-2-0-2-0.

Individuals can also use the text line to be connected with services related to unemployment, food and housing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health websiteid
