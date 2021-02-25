Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,884 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths; 1B vaccine eligibility expands

Is Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine a game changer?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan expands Phase 1B eligibility Thursday, but Chicago area health departments are holding off on the expansion until enough doses are available.The expansion comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,884 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths on Thursday.And as the state's vaccine supply ramps up, the United Center will be used as a mass vaccination site capable of vaccinating 5,000 to 7,000 people a day, a source close with direct knowledge of the plans confirmed to ABC7.An official announcement is expected Friday. The plan is to start utilizing the United Center on March 10, with 6,000 vaccinations a day.Governor JB Pritzker's office said in a statement Thursday: "Governor Pritzker believes the Biden Administration's efforts to launch high capacity vaccination sites across the country are essential to equity, and he appreciates the robust collaboration with the President and his team. Our partners at Cook County and in the City of Chicago are also essential to our collective success, especially as we work together to make sure we're ready to use the increasing supply of vaccine in the most equitable way possible."Illinois announced more than 130,000 vaccine doses were administered Wednesday, the largest one-day increase reported so far and a 36% increase over the previous record of 95,375 reported on Feb. 12.The state reported 109,220 doses were delivered to providers in Illinois Wednesday. While down from Tuesday's record of 276,440, it is still higher than what the state has received in recent days.Yet, multiple county health departments say it could be weeks before they're able to expand vaccine eligibility to people younger than 65 with underlying conditions, despite assurances from the state that supply will soon increase substantially.Gov. JB Pritzker said federal deliveries to Illinois will increase to 100,000 daily doses by mid-March - nearly double what the state is currently managing."I encourage all of our local health departments, especially those not yet on pace for the expansion, to move as quickly as possible to broaden our reach in light of ever-increasing federal supply," Pritzker said.But in Lake County, less than one third of people 65 and older has been vaccinated.The county is adhering to CDC guidelines that say 60 to 70 percent of people in a current phase should be vaccinated before expansion, unless supply outpaces demand."We are seeing great demand, and I can tell you that every day I get emails from those 65 and above that are clamoring for their vaccination," said Mark Pfister, executive director, Lake County Health Dept.In fact, on the eve of the state's 1B expansion, not one area county health department has announced when that move will happen."Really watching to see what the situation looks like in the next four to six weeks and then making a decision about how and when to expand to the next group," said Chris Hoff, DuPage County Health Dept.In Chicago, it could be late March."I don't want to create expectations that we simply can't fulfill particularly when we still must focus on our elderly," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.There may still be some providers, including pharmacies, in our area that expand eligibility, but they have to receive vaccine directly from the state or federal government, rather than those counties.IDPH is reporting a total of 1,181,226 COVID-19 cases, including 20,406 deaths.As of Wednesday night, 1,463 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 168 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 91,292 specimens for a total of 17,895,829 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 18-24 is 2.7%.A total of 2,693,345 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 445,200 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 3,138,545.The IDPH said that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.IDPH reports that a total of 2,440,950 vaccine doses have been administered, including 295,909 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 66,274.The deaths reported Wednesday include:-Adams County: 1 female 80s-Christian County: 1 female 80s-Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 4 males 70s, 2 females80s-DeKalb County: 1 male 60s-DuPage County: 1 male 80s-Jersey County: 1 male 70s-Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s-Kankakee County: 1 male 80s-Lake County: 1 male 90s-Logan County: 1 female 80s-Madison County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 80s-Monroe County: 2 females 80s-Pike County: 1 male 80s-Randolph County: 1 female 50s-Rock Island County: 1 female 90s-Whiteside County: 1 male 80s-Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s