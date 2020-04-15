Coronavirus Illinois: Updated COVID-19 death toll nears 1K, 25K cases total; Illinois faces $2.7B budget deficit due to pandemic

Officials also announced an additional 1,346 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 24,593.
llinois Gov. JB Pritzker was joined by Deputy Governor for Budget and Economy, Dan Hynes, at his daily COVID-19 briefing to discuss the financial impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the state budget.
"Budget experts estimate that Illinois will have a $2.7 billion shortfall of revenues for this fiscal year and a $4.6 billion shortfall for next fiscal year," Gov. Pritzker said.
Gov. Pritzker warned that those numbers are preliminary estimates as there remains so much uncertainty around when the virus will be vanquished.
Like other states, Gov. Pritzker said Illinois relies on taxes on income, sales and other sources like lotteries and gaming for a substantial portion of the state budget. All of those revenue streams have been disrupted by the pandemic.
"This is a public health crisis, but it's accompanied by massive economic disruption that's unprecedented in modern history," Gov. Pritzker said.
Pritzker added that other states are facing similar budget deficits, regardless of political affiliation or how fast or slow the state's leadership moved to implement social distancing measures.
On Tuesday, Illinois' governor struck an optimistic tone as he discussed the latest data indicating that the state is beginning to turn a corner in the fight against COVID-19.
"The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission," Pritzker said Tuesday. "We are in fact bending the curve."
The state is now focusing on testing, tracing and treating to figure out the best way forward.
Fewer patients are now relying on ventilators and intensive care beds. Data shows the number of COVID cases in Illinois is now only doubling every eight days. Just two weeks ago it doubling every two days
"To be clear, there is nothing good about twice as many people having this virus, or worse, dying from it," Gov. Pritzker said. "No matter how long the increase takes. But we won't get to zero cases overnight."
The governor said need for ICU beds for coronavirus patients has decreased by 3 percent in one week, while the need for ventilators has gone down by 4 percent.
However, more beds have become available during that time, and the state has also acquired more ventilators. At Elmhurst Hospital, ICU beds are between 60 and 80% full, estimated emergency room doctor Anita Schroff.
"We are not full, and we've actually created new bed spaces for our COVID patients that need intensive level care," Dr. Shroff said. "We also have regular hospital beds available."
As the count of COVID cases comes closer to leveling off, Pritzker is working with a coalition of neighboring governors on a plan to re-open the region.
Meanwhile the McCormick Place is ready to treat more than 2,200 non-acute patients if needed.
