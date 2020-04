Coronavirus Illinois: As COVID-19 death toll nears 900, 24K total cases statewide, Pritzker says IL is 'bending the curve'

EMBED >More News Videos Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike give daily COVID-19 update on April 13, 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Governor JB Pritzker announced a slight turn in the right direction."The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission," Pritzker said. "We are in fact bending the curve."Illinois health officials announced 1,122 new COVID-19 cases and 74 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 23,247 and the number of deaths to 868.The governor said need for ICU beds for coronarivus patients has decreased by 3 percent in on week, while the need for ventilators has gone down by 4 percent.However, more beds have become available during that time, and the state has also acquired more ventilators.At Elmhurst Hospital, ICU beds are between 60 and 80% full, estimates emergency room doctor Anita Schroff."To me better is when the E.R.s aren't overwhelmed with a significant number of COVID patients," said Schroff. "When the disease just isn't as prevalent and I can't say for sure when that will be."The governor also said he's been in contact with his counterparts in other Midwest states to coordinate efforts to reopen the economy in the wake of stay-at-home orders that have ground many sectors to a halt."The conversations are very much very similar," said Pritzker. "When I talk about testing, tracing and treating, everybody understands exactly what that means."Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot believes the stay at home order will be extended into May."I think that's gonna be difficult for us to say April 30, everything comes up," Lightfoot said. "I don't expect that to happen. I think that it will still extend beyond that."Governor JB Pritzker said he will base his decision on information from health experts. He said there is a growing consensus in hospitals and from experts that COVID-19 cases in Illinois are leveling off more than before.But he's not ready to announce any new decision on extending the Stay at Home order past April 30. Right now he says he needs more data."I can't tell you now because there isn't a date that I have in mind for it," Pritzker said.Meanwhile, the governor is promising new action to help the record setting number of people of filing for unemployment amid this pandemic.Under fire for the state's handling of unemployment claims, Gov. Pritzker defended his administration by saying they have taken many steps over the past three weeks to improve the computer systems and add people to take calls.Pritzker said in the last five weeks, Illinois Dept. of Employment Security (IDES) saw more than 513,000 initial unemployment claims filed - more than any five-week period in the state's history.With unemployment offices closed, those needing to file claims have to file them online. Pritzker said the antiquated computer system just wasn't able to handle all the claims, leading to widespread frustration.The governor said outside tech companies have now completely revamped the system, more workers have been hired at call centers, and the process has been streamlined to apply for unemployment benefits. The waiting time for checks to be cut has also been waived.But some Republican lawmakers said Pritzker should have anticipated this and taken action sooner."This was an avoidable, avoidable problem," said State Rep. Jim Durkin, House Republican Leader. "When we shut down Illinois businesses, non-essential businesses, through an executive order, through the stroke of a pen, we should have anticipated a number of people, that many Illinoisans would be out of a job."The Illinois Board of Elections said Monday an election worker contracted COVID-19 and died two weeks after the election . The governor also defended the decision to go ahead with the election."The governor of Illinois does not have the constitutional right, legal right to shut down the election here," Pritzker said. "It's different in different states. We don't have that here."As part of Pritzker's unemployment efforts, he announced the Illinois Workers Compensation Commission has approved his request to make workers comp funds available for first responders and healthcare workers who contract COVID-19.The city of Chicago launched a website Monday compiling all the free resources for healthcare workers and first responders, and their families, during the COVID-19 pandemic.The resources are offered directly by the city or through partner organizations and agencies. They include free mental health services, like support groups from NAMI-Chicago and individual and group therapy from the Chicago Department of Public Health, and a mental health resource dashboard with multiple apps, tutorials and fact sheets; hotel-based housing for first responders or healthcare workers who want to temporarily stay separate from their families to decrease their infection risk; free access to childcare; and free and discounted transportation options.The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website id