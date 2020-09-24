UIC nurses strike 2020: Illinois Nurses Association, UI Health announce tentative deal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6420412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 800 nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago strike Saturday morning after contract negotiations broke down over nurse-to-patient ratios.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Nurses Association has announced a tentative contract deal with UI Health.This affects 1,400 nurses. Theywithout a new contract.The nurses are satisfied that hospital management listened to their concerns about safe staffing and have committed to hiring 160 full-time nurses over the coming year, a spokesman for INA said. The hospital improved on wages and several other safety issues, he said.Some highlights of the agreement include a guaranteed rolling-90-day supply of personal protective equipment, the redesign of the hospital's airflow system and hazard pay for work during pandemics."We are gratified to achieve this hard-fought victory after months of negotiations-this represents a vast improvement compared to where we were before the strike and we are happy to see that the hospital recognized the importance of safe staffing," said INA President Doris Carroll, RN. "The nurses were unified and strong and it paid off in what we think is a fair contract."They must now vote on the new four-year agreement next week.Read the full statement from University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics CEO Michael Zenn: