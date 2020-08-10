COVID-19 Illinois: IL reports 1,319 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6362934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker revealed new COVID-19 guidelines Friday, which include fines for businesses not following the face mask and gathering size rules.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,319 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, a Cumberland County woman in her 90s, on Monday.The state surpassed 2,000 new coronavirus cases Friday and Saturday, marking the highest number of cases since May 24. On Sunday, just over 1,300 cases were reported.The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 3 - August 9 is at 4.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,3543 specimens for a total of 3,106,341.As of Sunday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Gov. JB Pritzker discussed new emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health.If approved, the rules will allow local health departments and law enforcement agencies to enforce mask and capacity mandates for businesses that have been unwilling to do so one their own."They're looking to the state for enforcement capability. And unfortunately the way the law is written today there is only nothing or the misdemeanor that would result in the potential of removing their license. So what we wanted to do was give something in between," Pritzker said.Pritzker was joined by a team of health care professionals who once again urged the public to wear masks."Just do it, just wear it; put the mask on!" said Dr. Damon Arnold, former director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.One doctor said that if everyone in the state adhered to the mask guidelines, the pandemic would be problem free in 12 weeks.In a statement, the Illinois Health and Hospital Association said, "The Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA) and the hospital community strongly support the Governor and IDPH in taking this decisive action - based on public health and science - to protect Illinoisans against a rapidly spreading, deadly pandemic. Numerous studies demonstrate that face coverings are highly effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which is critically important now as communities across the state are seeing troubling increases in new COVID-19 cases. We respectfully urge the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules to allow the emergency rules on face coverings to move forward to help ensure the health and safety of students and teachers, employees and customers, healthcare professionals who are on the frontlines providing lifesaving care, and our loved ones and neighbors."The General Assembly's Committee on Administrative Rules must approve the proposals for them to take effect. The committee is expected to take the proposals up on Tuesday.Pritzker is facing pushback from some Republicans.The Will County Republicans called the governor's order "unconstitutional" and overreaching in a statement Sunday.Health officials also expanded the list of counties considered at "warning level" for COVID-19 earlier this week. Thirteen counties now fall under that category due to the rising number of positive coronavirus cases and outbreaks linked to businesses, long-term care facilities, large gatherings, and out-of-state travel.The majority of the counties on that list are downstate, with the closest to the Chicago-area being Winnebago and Grundy counties.