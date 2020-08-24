COVID-19 Illinois : IL announces 1,612 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,612 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Monday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 221,790 cases and 7,888 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,155 specimens for a total of 3,740,191.
The statewide positivity rate for the period of Aug. 17 - 23 stands at 4.2%.
As of Sunday night, 1,529 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The additional deaths reported Monday include:
-Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
-DuPage County: 1 male 70s
-Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
-Kane County: 1 male 50s
-Monroe County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
The announcement came as Illinois' first vaccine trial officially got underway.
UIC researchers have partnered with biotech firm Moderna to test their vaccine. Volunteers began receiving either the vaccine or a placebo Monday morning.
