Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,707 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,707 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 227,334 cases and 7,977 deaths.

The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 20 - August 26 stands at 4.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,510 specimens for a total of 3,875,922.

As of Wednesday night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The deaths include:

- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Hancock County: 1 female 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

The news comes a day after a new requirement for bar and restaurant patrons to wear face masks while interacting with bar and restaurant employees.

The new mask rule also applies to customers picking up take-out orders.

Governor JB Pritzker announces a new statewide policy requiring all bar and restaurant patrons to wear masks when interacting with employees



Officials said all masks must be worn properly, which means over the nose and mouth.

For months, bar and restaurant patrons, have been allowed to remove their face coverings once seated at their table.

Governor JB Pritzker said it's to further protect front line hospitality workers.

"Illinois residents continue to take important steps to protect the safety of our loved ones and neighbors. However, due to a recent uptick in cases, we must take additional precautionary steps when we are out in public," Pritzker said. "Based on conversations and input from industry and business leaders, the State of Illinois is implementing updated guidelines which will allow restaurants and bars across the state to stay open while helping protect the health and safety of patrons and staff."
