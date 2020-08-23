COVID-19 Illinois Today: IL announces 1,893 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,893 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths Sunday.The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 220,178 cases and 7,880 deaths.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 54,351 specimens for a total of 3,704,036.The statewide positivity rate for the period of Aug. 16 - 22 stands at 4.2%.As of Saturday night, 1,449 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 339 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The additional deaths reported Sunday include:The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and theThe Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.And some Chicago Catholic High School students will not return to the classroom this week, afterSt. Rita of Cascia High School is switching to remote learning.The South Side all-boys school is now moving to fully remote learning at least through Labor Day. And administrators are stressing they do not believe the students contracted COVID-19 at the school.Health officials also said 20 Illinois counties are now at warning level for COVID-19. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.The counties include Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will and Williamson.These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are also beginning to be reported, officials said.Public health officials are observing people not social distancing or using face coverings. Additionally, there are reports of individuals who are ill attributing their symptoms to allergies or other illnesses, or not being forthcoming about their symptoms or close contacts.The latest numbers come as a school district in west suburban St. Charles is reporting several COVID-19 cases.Three positive cases were found within St. Charles School District 303, one at Thompson Middle School and two at Fox Ridge Early Childhood Center. District officials will not say if the patients are staff or students.Young Will County residents make up most of the south suburban county's COVID-19 cases right now, a health department spokesman said Thursday.Will County is part of the state's Region 7, and it's at warning level for the coronavirus.Its positivity rate is seeing the biggest rise locally, at 7.2%.Will County Health Department spokesman Steve Brandy joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to discuss the issue.He said a lot of younger people are testing positive; residents in their 20s make up the largest group.Despite a rising positivity rate, the county is not taking any additional restrictive measures, Brandy said. Officials are telling people to call the health department COVID-19 hotline at 815-740-8977, if they see something violating existing COVID-19 guidelines.Brandy said they are also using targeted messaging to get the word out about virus mitigation.