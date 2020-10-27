coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 4K coronavirus cases, 46 deaths, new Chicago restrictions announced

By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New COVID-19 mitigation restrictions will be imposed on Chicago as public health officials announced 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 46 additional deaths in Illinois.

RELATED: New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday


EMBED More News Videos

New COVID-19 mitigation restrictions imposed on Chicago - including a ban on indoor dining - will take effect on Friday.



More than half of Illinois' regions are now facing added COVID-19 restrictions. Governor Pritzker said even those that aren't, are also trending in a bad direction.

"Starting Wednesday, six of our 11 Restore Illinois regions will be operating under our resurgence mitigation framework," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise and we have to get prepared."

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 382,985, with 9,568 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 62,074 specimens for a total of 7,388,290. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 20- 26 is 6.4%.

As of Monday night, 2,758 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 595 in the ICU and 241 on ventilators.

The state has seen a 49% increase on the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators since the beginning of October.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s
- Carroll County: 1 male 90s
- Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Moultrie County: 1 female 50s

- Pike County: 1 female 70s
- Richland County: 2 females 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Warren County: 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Woodford County: 1 male 90s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagoloopcoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
Illinois needs to prepare for 'COVID storm,' Pritzker says
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest, most dangerous activities
La Grange student who died from COVID-19 remembered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
Woman stabs employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in store: CPD
Fla. added to Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order
Woman shot by Waukegan police speaks out
Black voter turnout motivated by current political climate
FedEx hiring 600 people at new Romeoville facility
Lovers rob 6 Chicago area banks, lead cops on 100-mile chase into Ind.: FBI
Show More
Regina Taylor debuts virtual play 'the black album.2020.resistence'
Car crash causes power outage in Northbrook
NXIVM leader gets 120 years in 'branded women' sex cult trial
Wisconsin breaks single-day records 5,262 cases, 64 deaths Tuesday
Unrest erupts after Philadelphia police shoot and kill Black man
More TOP STORIES News