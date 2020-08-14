Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 2,264 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths, most new cases since May

That's the most number of new daily cases since May 24, when the state reported 2,508.
The statewide positivity rate for the period of August 8 - August 14 rose slightly from 4% to 4.1%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,541 specimens for a total of 3,285,348.
As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
IDPH is reporting a total of 202,691 cases, including 7,721 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
According to IDPH data, the state of Illinois outside of Chicago is now on the verge of qualifying for inclusion on the city's COVID-19 travel quarantine list.
The city hasn't said anything about whether the rest of the state of Illinois could potentially be added to its quarantine order, and hasn't appeared to give any indication that they're considering such a move.
The city's metric for inclusion is 15 cases per 100,000 residents. The seven day rolling average for new cases in the rest of Illinois is 14.3 per 100,000. In the last four days, from August 9 to August 11, the number of cases per 100,000 have been 14.1, 14.3, 14.4 and 14.3.
In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Gov. JB Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike both sounded warnings about the general direction of the state's COVID-19 cases. Pritzker said metrics in the past seven days have not been good; health regions 2, 3, 4, 7 and 9 have all seen an increase in their averages, regions 1, 5, 10 and 11 have stayed flat and only regions 6 and 8 have seen any downward trending.
Dr. Ezike warned that the state stands at a precipice in this moment.
"At the beginning of May, we saw the number of people going to the emergency department for COVID-like symptoms decrease, but since the beginning of July, that number started increasing again," she said.
Her message dovetailed with a new four-week forecast for the pandemic just out from the well-respected Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which said Chicago, along with Baltimore and Boston, is setting up to become one of the next COVID-19 hotspots as the virus reasserts itself in cooler fall weather.
The hospital cites current transmission rates and too much non-essential activity by the public.
"This is a make or break moment for Illinois and for the city of Chicago," said Gov. JB Pritzker Wednesday. "That is why I've traveled the entire state. I've spent every day focused on how to bring these numbers down."
For now, state officials are allowing local health departments to impose targeted measures, but the governor is warning of more sweeping action if current trends continue.
The governor began his remarks by pushing an economic message; specifically that $46 million in state grants earmarked for small businesses are ready to be distributed, primarily to small businesses like beauty salons and gyms that have been affected by pandemic restrictions but have had a harder time getting PPP loans and other federal help. There are 2,655 recipients identified so far that have seen their operations interrupted.
The funding comes from the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, program, funded by federal CARES Act dollars.
On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced an emergency housing assistance program for people in Illinois financially impacted by COVID-19.
Rental assistance is now available for those who have lost a job or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As COVID-19 continues to impact our state, it is more important than ever that vulnerable households have the resources and support they need to stay in their homes," said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust in a statement. "I encourage those who have lost a job or seen their income decline as a result of COVID-19 visit our application portals to apply."
The IHDA will allocated $150 million to help income-eligible residents pay rent.
Tenants whose applications are approved will receive a one-time grant of $5,000 paid directly to their landlords to cover missed rent payments beginning from March 2020 or to and prepay payments through December 2020.
The program is expected to help approximately 40,000 households before the end of 2020, according to the governor's office.
"We are in a moment that requires a historic effort to mitigate this virus's devastating effects on the health and livelihoods of the residents of this state - one that centers on rebounding with a stronger, more inclusive economy on the other side," Pritzker said in a statement. "Keeping people in their homes isn'tjust a moral obligation, it's an economic one, andI'm incredibly proud that even in tough financial times for the state, we used our federal resources to build the largest pandemic housing stability program of any state in the nation."
Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program will be available beginning on August 24 to assist homeowners who have experienced a loss of income or employment.
Approved applicants will receive up to $15,000 paid directly to their mortgage servicer.