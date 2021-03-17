Illinois COVID vaccines: State to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone on April 12, sources say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10424013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bride-to-be Valerie Agosto and her fiance Aristotle Ybarra are hopeful that the restrictions on gatherings in Phase 4 of Illinois' reopening plan will be eased.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker will announce Thursday that the State of Illinois is expanding vaccine eligibility next month to anyone 16 years of age and older starting on April 12, sources tell ABC7.Due to limited vaccine supplies, not all who become eligible that day will be able to get vaccinated on the first day they are eligible.Sources tell ABC7 Gov. Pritzker also plans to announce that the state will be adding a bridge phase between Phases 4 and 5 that will be based on science, but offering incremental approaches towards Phase 5.Details of the bridge plan, including when it will begin, will be announced during a Thursday morning press conference by the governor.The plan that could hold good news for the hospitality industry and others, including people looking to finally have that wedding they have had to postpone during the last year.Gov. Pritzker and his team are still working on details for how Phase 4 can be modified, but industry groups have been bombarding the governor with suggestions - and vaccinations could be a key.The pandemic put a hold on things like wedding receptions that, aside from being a time of celebration, can be a big economic boost for the venue. The governor's modifications could allow for more people to gather.The governor is also strongly considering modifications that would allow conventions like the Chicago Auto Show and other conferences that have been canceled during the past year to happen, according to people familiar with the conversations. That would also be a boost for the hotel industry which has suffered greatly.Several mayors' organizations have also been pushing the governor's team to consider adding the regional vaccination rate to the reopening plan metrics."Let's say in DuPage County, we reach 25% of the population that's vaccinated, you'll see a corresponding decrease in the positivity rate, you'd see a corresponding increase in ICU beds that are available," said Darien Mayor Joseph Marchese.On Friday, he formally pitched the idea to the governor's office during a Zoom presentation on behalf of the Metropolitan Mayor's Conference. He said they were in agreement."It provides hope to people to be able to look at something and say if we move to this level, we're going to have this now," Marchese said.There continues to be no significant increase in federal vaccine deliveries. Next week's combined allocation to Illinois and Chicago is just 1% higher than this week's and 8% above last week's deliveries, per CDC data.