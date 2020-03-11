Coronavirus in Illinois: CDC awards $14M to tackle coronavirus in state as cases reach 19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that it's awarding over $560 million to state and local jurisdictions across the country.
As part of the award, the CDC is designating roughly $14,667,000 for Illinois.
"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. "CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress."
President Donald Trump signed legislation last week that approves $8.3 billion to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
For now, city and state leaders are reminding the public if you are sick stay home and if you are over the age of 60 or have underlying health issues, avoid large gatherings of any kind.
Governor JB Pritzker is holding his daily update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker called on the CDC to give greater clarity on what a mass gathering is and what the cut off should be for how many people can come together.
The state announced eight additional cases of COVID-19, bringing Illinois' total to 19 cases.
The first cases outside of Cook County, a 19-year-old McHenry man and a Kane County woman in her 60s, were publicly confirmed Tuesday. Those cases aren't connected to others and are believed to be community spread.
McHenry County officials confirmed the teen is being treated at Good Shepherd Hospital in isolation where his condition is stabilized.
"These two cases outside of Cook County...are not health care workers, have no history, and have not had close contact with any known positive COVID-19 case. Since health officials cannot determine the origin of these two unrelated cases, each likely reflects community transmission of the virus," Pritzker said.
"As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "The state of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak."
The other six new cases include four people from Cook County: a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 40s. Two Chicago men in their 40s were also publicly confirmed.
Officials said an investigation into whether these cases are the result of community spread is ongoing.
All eight patients are in stable condition in isolation, officials said.
COVID-19 FEARS PUT CHICAGO-AREA BLOOD SUPPLY AT RISK
Concerns over the novel coronavirus are also affecting the country's blood supply.
In Chicago, blood centers are preparing for the impact COVID-19 may have on its blood supply.
Vitalant, formerly known as LifeSource, said it's been plagued by blood drive cancellations due to concerns over the new coronavirus.
Vitalant officials said it's safe to donate blood. They said COVID-19 doesn't pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
The American Red Cross also strongly urged for blood donations to prevent shortages as concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak continue to rise.
"We're asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time," said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services. ". As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it's critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients. As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most."
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.