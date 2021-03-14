Improve sleep through these products as you lose an hour, expert says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is something most people say they need more of: sleep!
After springing forward and losing an hour Sunday, you may be feeling especially tired.
In honor of March being Sleep Awareness Month, Nekia Nichelle, a lifestyle expert, shared four products to help you sleep.
First, she recommends an air purifier. She said they capture the allergens that can cause congestion and keep you awake at night.
Next, she said try a weighted blanket. They're designed to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer
Third, she shared a tea infusion supplement that is caffeine-free.
And finally, she recommended melatonin and other vitamins.
All products can be found on Nekia's website.
