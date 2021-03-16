Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 568 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Indiana makes COVID-19 vaccine available to those 45 and up

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 568 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Tuesday.Overall, 12,466 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 673,528 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.4 million tests administered.State health officials have opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all Indiana residents 45 and older.Tuesday's announcement of the state's vaccine eligibility expansion to Hoosiers ages 45 to 49 comes about two weeks after Indiana began allowing those ages 50 to 54 to register for vaccination appointments.The Indiana Department of Health says the latest eligibility expansion makes the vaccine available to 415,640 additional Hoosiers.On Monday, Indiana teachers and other school employees became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations through clinics across the state. Officials have said additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.Teachers and other school employees can now get COVID-19 vaccinations through Indiana's shot clinics across the state.Indiana health officials said last week that the eligibility expansion effective Monday comes at the direction of the Biden administration, which earlier allowed teachers to be vaccinated at pharmacies taking part in a federal program. Indiana previously only allowed anyone aged 50 and older and those with at-risk health conditions to make vaccine appointments.The expansion for teachers now includes educators up to grade 12, as well as other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.Six officials won't be working the NCAA Tournament after one tested positive for COVID-19. The other five were deemed close contacts after arriving in Indianapolis.NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt says there are enough officials available for the tournament that begins Thursday and ramps up over the weekend.Gavitt says there have been five positive results out of 2,300 overall completed tests so far. He cautioned those positives didn't necessarily involve team personnel.