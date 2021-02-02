Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN expands vaccine eligibility as state reports 1,567 new coronavirus cases, 65 deaths

Indiana opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65-69

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,567 new COVID-19 cases and 65 additional deaths on Tuesday.Overall, 9,677 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 629,903 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 8.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 7 million tests administered.Indiana health officials are making the COVID-19 vaccine available to include those between ages 65 and 69.The state Department of Health announced the expansion Monday, adding the new age group after previously making all residents ages 70 and older and health care workers eligible for shots.The vaccine is available at no cost. Appointments will be available in all 92 counties and can be made at the websiteor by calling the state's 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.The state heath department says the coronavirus has killed nearly 10,000 people in Indiana, with almost 60% of those deaths in the past three months.Indiana is nearing a year under the coronavirus public health emergency issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb as some of his fellow Republicans in the state Legislature aren't letting up on attempts to rein in the authority he's used to impose restrictions on businesses and crowds.Holcomb this past week extended the state's health emergency and mask mandate until March, an action that followed a Republican House committee chairman acting on a bill to broadly limit such public health orders and questioning the effectiveness of face mask in preventing COVID-19 spread.Holcomb defends his actions, saying he almost grieves "at the deniers and defiers."