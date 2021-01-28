Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 2,890 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths

Indiana governor relaxing coronavirus limits on crowd sizes

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 2,890 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths on Thursday.Overall, 9,504 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 619,995 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 8.9%. Health officials say there have been more than 6.8 million tests administered.Indiana's crowd size limits will be relaxed starting next week following recent improvements in the statewide COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates.Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that the new rules will allow gatherings at up to 25% capacity at venues in counties with the two highest risk levels of coronavirus spread on the state's four-level rating system.The new rules starting Monday will replace the current 25-person crowd limit for the highest-risk counties that's been in place since mid-November.State health officials said they still aren't expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability to those younger than 70 because of limited dose availability.Two journalists tested positive for coronavirus after witnessing the Trump administration's final three federal executions, but the Bureau of Prisons knowingly withheld the diagnoses from other media witnesses and did not perform any contact tracing.The Associated Press is not identifying the journalists but has confirmed they both received positive tests following the executions earlier this month at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.One of the reporters promptly informed officials about the diagnosis on Jan. 21, just four hours after the positive test.But the Bureau of Prisons said it decided not to contact any other media witnesses and did not attempt to conduct a contact tracing investigation.A western Indiana order of nuns is facing a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed two sisters and two residents at a long-term care unit on the order's campus.Jason Moon, a spokesman for Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, says the precise number of COVID-19 cases was not available Wednesday.But he tells the Tribune-Star two sisters have died from complications of COVID-19, and so have two residents in the long-term care unit at the healthcare center.The outbreak at the Catholic religious order of nearly 250 women near Terre Haute is the latest across the nation reported at convents and other religious orders.A Republican lawmaker is pushing to strip away much of the authority Indiana's state and local public health officials have used to impose restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.The bill amended by an Indiana House committee Monday prohibit health officials from steps such as imposing limits on the number of customers allowed inside a business, along with blocking restrictions on religious services or private schools.Bill sponsor Rep. Bob Morris of Fort Wayne maintains state and local officials had gone too far with such actions.Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville, a medical doctor, argued that rolling back coronavirus safeguards now wasn't wise.