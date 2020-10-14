coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus: IN health commissioner tests positive as state reports 1,172 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Indiana added to Chicago travel quarantine order
INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana's health commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19, along with her daughter and grandson, as the state reported 1,172 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths Wednesday.

Dr. Kristina Box frequently spoke at Indiana's COVID-19 press conferences and has mild symptoms, officials said.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 138,104 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,609 deaths.
In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 19,139 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 5.3%.

Indiana was among three other states added to the Chicago travel quarantine order Tuesday. There are now a total of 25 states on the list.

The threshold for inclusion on the quarantine order list is an average of at least more than 15 new cases per 100,000.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady reminded the public that the two-week travel quarantine is required for anyone coming from Wisconsin or Indiana to Chicago for non-work purposes, and for any Chicago resident returning from Wisconsin or Indiana, even if they were there less than 24 hours, unless they are an essential worker.

RELATED: Here's where to find coronavirus testing in Northwest Indiana

Other exemptions from the quarantine order include students who regularly travel over the Illinois-Indiana border for school, personal travel for medical care and parental shared custody.

This comes as state health officials report the number of coronavirus patients in Indiana hospitals grew over the weekend to the highest level in nearly five months.
