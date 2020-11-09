Indiana COVID-19 today: IN reports 4,213 COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 4,213 new coronavirus cases and 34 related deaths Monday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 214,509 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,418 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 28,487 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 9.6%.Indiana's hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients on Sunday since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, early in the pandemic, state health officials said.The Indiana State Department of Health says that on the seventh straight day of record-setting coronavirus hospitalizations, Indiana hospitals were treating 2,174 patients with COVID-19.Indiana's seven-day rolling average is up more than 214% from a month ago and has continued rising to new highs that the state has seen during the pandemic.State officials are renewing their call for retired health care workers to help relieve staff in Indiana's hospitals and long-term care facilities as the number of hospitalizations and new infections across the state continue to spike at record highs. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says hospitals and healthcare workers in Indiana are swamped, "needing support now more than ever."The state's hospitals are currently seeing more coronavirus patients than at any other time in the pandemic. Staffing issues continue to be the greatest challenge, Box said, adding that there's an ongoing need for additional reservists who would be "willing to serve."The state agency's daily statistics update also showed that Indiana had 1,948 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That's the largest number the state has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring.The day after a landslide reelection victory, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he's not making any changes to policy on handling COVID-19, a major point of contention on the campaign trail.There's "no truth" to rumors that Indiana will shut down again after the election, he said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic.The defense comes the same day state health officials say Indiana's newly reported COVID-19 cases have risen to their highest single-day level of the pandemic.