coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 993 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

IN nurse allegedly removed COVID-19 patient's oxygen
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 993 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths on Saturday.

Overall, 12,605 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 683,076 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.5%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.8 million tests administered.

Indiana court allows seizure of federal relief payments



Indiana residents with past-due debts could see that money taken from the new federal pandemic relief payments that have been arriving in bank accounts.

The Indiana Supreme Court this past week turned down an emergency petition filed by advocates for low-income families that sought to protect those payments of up to $1,400 a person from garnishment by private creditors.

RELATED: Chicago Simeon Academy student Zmaya Bell dies of COVID complications at 18

That request was made because the American Rescue Plan signed by Democratic President Joe Biden does not include the same protections against seizures that applied to previous CARES Act payments.

The state Supreme Court didn't explain the decision.

Indiana nurse allegedly removed COVID-19 patient's oxygen



A southern Indiana nurse has been charged with practicing medicine without a license for allegedly removing a nursing home resident's oxygen mask hours before he died from COVID-19 last year.

Fifty-two-year-old Connie Sneed was charged Thursday with the felony in the April 2020 death of a man who was a resident at a nursing home in the Ohio River city of Clarksville.

Authorities began investigating his death after learning of a social media post Sneed made where she wrote about her alleged actions, calling them "the hardest thing I've ever done in 28 years."

Sneed told The Indianapolis Star on Friday that she had no comment.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Gary to keep mask mandate as IN ends advisory next month
Officials urge caution ahead of Indiana reopening
Indiana governor lifting statewide mask mandate
Indiana governor lifting statewide mask mandate in 2 weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old boy abducted from Dolton
1 killed, 3 hurt in River Grove party bus shooting: police
Video shows Home Depot shooting that left security guard in coma
18-year-old Chicago high school student dies from COVID complications
Butter & Vine offers free meals for seniors
Man on probation for Red Line attack charged in Lakeview sex assault: CPD
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
Show More
Hot mic catches pilot's expletive-filled rant against San Francisco
New attempts planned to free huge ship stuck in Suez Canal
Illinois expands vaccination effort as COVID cases rise
FL governor threatens lawsuit if CDC does not allow US cruises this summer
Chicago Weather: Showers Saturday, with storms late
More TOP STORIES News