Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 1,019 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,019 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday.Overall, 12,039 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 658,043 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 7.8 million tests administered.State health officials say Indiana residents age 60 to 64 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the latest expansion of the state's vaccine rollout.The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday the expansion makes the free shots available to another 432,000 Hoosiers.Indiana's vaccine eligibility pool had previously included Hoosiers age 65 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders.Vaccine appointments for the age 60 to 64 group will be available over the next four to six weeks.To schedule a vaccine, Hoosiers can visitand select a location from one of more than 370 clinics around Indiana.Indiana University plans to hold in-person spring commencements at all of its campuses, but officials say only graduates will be permitted at those ceremonies under IU's coronavirus policies.The university canceled 2020s spring commencements early in the coronavirus pandemic. But IU President Michael A. McRobbie announced Monday that in-person commencements are expected to return in May at all of IU's campuses due to the school's success in keeping its campuses and communities safe and the nation's progress in fighting the pandemic.While graduates can attend the planned commencements, IU officials say their family and friends are invited to attend those ceremonies virtually.